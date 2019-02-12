Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Starting Monday

Saric is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Saric will draw a rare start in favor of Taj Gibson, who's seen his play fall off of late. Saric has been playing well off the bench recently, posting averages of 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his previous three matchups.

