Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot in move to top unit
Saric put up 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.
After contributing 16 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting from the field over his past three outings, Saric received a promotion to the starting five for just the second time since he was acquired by Minnesota on Nov. 12. Though he picked up two quick fouls, Saric rewarded interim coach Ryan Saunders' faith upon re-entering the contest and made a case to stick on the top unit over Taj Gibson moving forward. With Gibson headed to free agency this summer and Saric representing one of the core pieces Minnesota took back in the Jimmy Butler trade, expect the team to make finding consistent playing time for the 24-year-old more of a priority in the second half of the season. Saric is worth a pickup in the event the Timberwolves commit to using him in a 30-plus-minute role on an ongoing basis the rest of the way.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Posts season-high 22 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...