Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot in move to top unit

Saric put up 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-120 win over the Clippers.

After contributing 16 points per game on 57.1 percent shooting from the field over his past three outings, Saric received a promotion to the starting five for just the second time since he was acquired by Minnesota on Nov. 12. Though he picked up two quick fouls, Saric rewarded interim coach Ryan Saunders' faith upon re-entering the contest and made a case to stick on the top unit over Taj Gibson moving forward. With Gibson headed to free agency this summer and Saric representing one of the core pieces Minnesota took back in the Jimmy Butler trade, expect the team to make finding consistent playing time for the 24-year-old more of a priority in the second half of the season. Saric is worth a pickup in the event the Timberwolves commit to using him in a 30-plus-minute role on an ongoing basis the rest of the way.