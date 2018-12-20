Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Stays hot off bench

Saric finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 129-123 overtime loss to the Pistons.

After drawing a spot start over the weekend against the Suns while Taj Gibson was tending to a personal matter, Saric has been back on the bench for the past two games. The role change hasn't prevented Saric from continuing his solid form of late, as the power forward has hit double figures in the scoring column in five straight games while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 35 percent from distance. Given that he's 24 years old and his development should take precedence over the 33-year-old Gibson's, Saric could eventually cut into the veteran's minutes even more in the months to come as the Timberwolves embark on what looks to be a rebuilding year.