Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit

Saric will continue to start at power forward, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Saric drew what appeared to be a spot start in Monday's clash with the Clippers, but after pouring in 19 points and racking up nine boards, it's evident the Timberwolves liked what they saw and have decided to keep him with the first unit for now. As a result, Taj Gibson will continue to lose playing time to Saric and will come off the bench.