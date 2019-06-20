Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Traded to Phoenix

Saric -- along with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft -- was traded to the Suns in exchange for the No. 6 pick in the draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Saric will join a Suns team that traded away TJ Warren earlier in the day Thursday in what amounted to a salary dump. For now, Saric looks like a potential starter at power forward for Phoenix, though that could change as the draft and free agency unfold. Last year, Saric averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 25 minutes a game while appearing in 81 contests for the Timberwolves and 76ers.