Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Underwhelming run continues

Saric compiled 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over Dallas.

Saric played 30 minutes for the first time since late February, coming away with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. With Taj Gibson (calf) seeming as though he could be done for the season, Saric should continue to see decent minutes, although, he is yet to capitalize. In fact, he has scored in excess of 15 points just once in his last 22 games. He offers very little on the defensive end and is far from consistent when it comes to field-goal efficiency.