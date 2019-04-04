Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Underwhelming run continues
Saric compiled 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 victory over Dallas.
Saric played 30 minutes for the first time since late February, coming away with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. With Taj Gibson (calf) seeming as though he could be done for the season, Saric should continue to see decent minutes, although, he is yet to capitalize. In fact, he has scored in excess of 15 points just once in his last 22 games. He offers very little on the defensive end and is far from consistent when it comes to field-goal efficiency.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Another disappointing effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Muted effort in victory Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Continued success in starting role•
-
Timberwolves' Dario Saric: To remain with first unit•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.