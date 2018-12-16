Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Will start Saturday

Saric will start Saturday against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

As expected, with Taj Gibson (personal) out, Saric will make his first start in a Wolves uniform. In 13 starts this season with the 76ers, he averaged 11.1 points, 6.6 boards and 2.0 assists in 30.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories