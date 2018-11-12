Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Won't play Monday
Saric (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Saric will have to wait to make his Minnesota debut after coming over from the 76ers on Saturday in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. It's unclear how the Timberwolves intend on using Saric right away, though he figures to see a healthy of dosage of minutes whether he's starting or coming off the bench. Look for Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng to see increased run with Saric out. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Dealt to Minnesota•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 18 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Struggles continue Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Empty line in Wednesday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in bounce back effort•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Foul trouble cruels season opener•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country