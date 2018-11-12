Timberwolves' Dario Saric: Won't play Monday

Saric (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Saric will have to wait to make his Minnesota debut after coming over from the 76ers on Saturday in the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. It's unclear how the Timberwolves intend on using Saric right away, though he figures to see a healthy of dosage of minutes whether he's starting or coming off the bench. Look for Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng to see increased run with Saric out. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Pelicans.