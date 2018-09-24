Timberwolves' Darius Johnson-Odom: Joins Minnesota for camp
Johnson-Odom signed a training-camp contract with the Timberwolves.
Johnson-Odom has been playing overseas in the recent past, with his 2017-18 campaign being spent with Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. In 34 games, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 28.4 minutes. He's now parlayed that strong showing overseas into a camp invite, though Johnson-Odom is still a long shot to make the final roster.
