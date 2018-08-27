Timberwolves' Deng Adel: Inks camp deal with Minnesota

Adel agreed Monday with the Timberwolves on a training-camp contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adel put together a standout three-year collegiate career at Louisville, finishing with averages of 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 33.1 minutes per game in 2017-18. He ultimately went undrafted and now joins the Timberwolves for camp with the hope of impressing enough to earn a final roster spot. If he fails to break camp with Minnesota, Adel seems likely to suit up for its G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.