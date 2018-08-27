Timberwolves' Deng Adel: Inks training camp deal with T'Wolves

Adel has agreed to a training camp contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adel put together a standout three-year collegiate career with Louisville, finishing it off with a senior season where he averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 33.1 minutes. However, he ultimately went undrafted and now joins the Timberwolves for camp with the hope of impressing enough to earn a final roster spot. It's worth it to note that Adel played with the Rockets in the summer league, posting averages of 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in just 21.2 minutes. As of now, Adel is likely looking at long odds for earning a spot on the 15-man roster.