Timberwolves' Deng Adel: Inks training camp deal with T'Wolves
Adel has agreed to a training camp contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Adel put together a standout three-year collegiate career with Louisville, finishing it off with a senior season where he averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 33.1 minutes. However, he ultimately went undrafted and now joins the Timberwolves for camp with the hope of impressing enough to earn a final roster spot. It's worth it to note that Adel played with the Rockets in the summer league, posting averages of 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in just 21.2 minutes. As of now, Adel is likely looking at long odds for earning a spot on the 15-man roster.
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...