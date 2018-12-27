Rose accumulated 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT)l eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes Friday versus the Bulls

Rose continues on his streak of strong play, recording his eighth double-digit scoring performance in his past 10 games. On the year, the veteran guard is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 threes in 19.5 minutes per game.