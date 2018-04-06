Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Active Thursday vs. Denver
Rose (ankle) will play in Thursday's tilt against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Rose has sat out the Timberwolves past few games and his return coincides with that of Jeff Teague (knee) and Jimmy Butler (knee). Look for Rose to see his typical role behind both Teague and Tyus Jones in the lineup.
