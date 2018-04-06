Rose (ankle) will play in Thursday's tilt against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

Rose has sat out the Timberwolves past few games and his return coincides with that of Jeff Teague (knee) and Jimmy Butler (knee). Look for Rose to see his typical role behind both Teague and Tyus Jones in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories