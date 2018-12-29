Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Aggravates ankle in loss
Rose accumulated 25 points (10-24 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, and a steal in Friday's 123-120 loss to the Hawks, but also aggravated his sprained left ankle, Danny Cunningham of ESPN reports.
Rose was able to finish the game out, but was noticeably limping. The same injury forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Thunder, so it would not be surprising if the Timberwolves opt to exercise caution going forward in order to avoid a lingering issue. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Hawks.
