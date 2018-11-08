Rose posted 31 points (11-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in the Timberwolves' 114-110 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Despite the disappointment from a team perspective, Rose took yet another trip back in time Wednesday, posting a game-high scoring total and draining a pair of clutch threes late in the game that gave Minnesota a fighting chance at a win. The veteran point guard was once again starting for Jeff Teague (knee), and he's now tallied between 21 and 50 points in his last three non-injury-shortened games. Given his recent level of performance and history with coach Tom Thibodeau, it wouldn't be completely inconceivable to see Rose grab a more long-term hold of the starting job for the time being, although the coming days should provide more clarity on that front.