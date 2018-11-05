Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Available to play Sunday
Rose (ankle) will play Sunday against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBCS Northwest reports.
Rose will be ready to take the court off the bench after suffering an ankle injury Friday. He figures to serve as the backup point guard behind Tyus Jones.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will dress, won't play•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday vs. Blazers•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Injures ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Returns to reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times