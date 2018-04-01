Rose (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Rose has missed the Timberwolves past five games with a left ankle sprain. He was considered doubtful for Sunday entering the weekend, but has trended up and may see a significant role, if his ankle can handle it, with Jeff Teague (knee) out. Tyus Jones will still get the start at point guard.

