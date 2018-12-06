Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Bounces back with 16 points
Rose scored 16 points with three assists in 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over Charlotte.
Rose took just four shots and did not score in 25 minutes in Monday's win over Houston, so it was a nice bounceback effort. The Rockets frequently double-teamed Rose which opened up shots for other players, but Charlotte did not take a similar strategy, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Team-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Hot streak from long range•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 20 off the bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Slated to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...