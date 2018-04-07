Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Friday
Rose (ankle) is available for Friday's contest against the Lakers.
As expected, Rose has been cleared to take the floor after being listed as probable. He'll presumably take on his usual bench role, where he often sees between 10-20 minutes.
