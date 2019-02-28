Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Collects 18 points off bench
Rose recorded 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Rose has been a scoring catalyst off the bench for the Timberwolves of late, averaging 19.2 points in just over 24 minutes in each of his last six games. He also flashed his ability to contribute in other ways Wednesday night, as his rebound and assist totals were his highest since the start of 2019.
