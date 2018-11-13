Rose tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over Brooklyn.

Rose managed 23 points Monday while chipping in with nice across the board production. That's four consecutive games scoring in excess of 20 points for Rose, who continues to turn back the clock with his performances. Both Dario Saric and Robert Covington are set to make their Timberwolves debut Wednesday which could send Rose back to the bench. Nonetheless, he has certainly played well enough to maintain a sizeable role in the rotation and should still be rostered everywhere until things slow down.