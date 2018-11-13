Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Continues strong season Monday
Rose tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over Brooklyn.
Rose managed 23 points Monday while chipping in with nice across the board production. That's four consecutive games scoring in excess of 20 points for Rose, who continues to turn back the clock with his performances. Both Dario Saric and Robert Covington are set to make their Timberwolves debut Wednesday which could send Rose back to the bench. Nonetheless, he has certainly played well enough to maintain a sizeable role in the rotation and should still be rostered everywhere until things slow down.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Delivers full line over 34 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Another vintage effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Productive in starting five Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Available to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will dress, won't play•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...