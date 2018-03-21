Rose (ankle) didn't return to Tuesday's win over the Clippers and is considered day-to-day, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Rose sprained his right ankle in Tuesday's contest, playing just seven minutes before finishing the night in the locker room. Coach Tom Thibideau said following the game that he's day-to-day moving forward, which means Rose can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks. If Rose is forced to sit out, look for Tyus Jones to potentially see a couple more minutes backing up Jeff Teague.