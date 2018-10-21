Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Dazxles off the bench with 28 pointa
Rose produced 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.
Although rookie Josh Okogie drew the start, it was Rose who absorbed most of Jimmy Butler's (rest) production in this wild offensive match. It's hard to believe that Rose is just 29 since it seems like he's been in the league for much longer. Now on his fourth team, he arrived in Minneapolis and produced immediately despite playing limited minutes. With the Jimmy Butler situation in flux, Rose appears positioned to transform from also-ran to top-shelf contributor if Butler leaves the team. Rose is the obvious candidate to replace Butler in the first unit, so he's a great buy-low candidate moving forward.
