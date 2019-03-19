Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Doubtful for Tuesday
Rose (elbow) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Rose has missed the past three games as he continues to deal with a sore elbow. Usual starter Jeff Teague has already been ruled out, so it looks like Tyus Jones will continue to start. More information should come out on Rose's status Tuesday, however all signs are pointing to him sitting out once again.
