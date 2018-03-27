Coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't expect Rose (ankle) to be able play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rose looks to be on track to miss his fourth straight game, as he's still dealing with some lingering pain in his sprained right ankle. His next opportunity to see the court will be when the team travels to Dallas on Friday.

