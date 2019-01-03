Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Doubtful Friday
Rose (ankle) is doubtful Friday against the Magic.
Rose is likely to miss a fourth straight matchup Friday. With Jeff Teague (ankle) also questionable, Tyus Jones should continue seeing an expanded role.
