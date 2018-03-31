Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Doubtful Sunday vs. Jazz
Rose (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rose has missed five straight games as a result of a sprained right ankle and is unlikely to make his return against Utah. More word on his status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround, however. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to take the floor would come Thursday against Denver.
