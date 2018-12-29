Rose (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.

Despite posting 25 points, nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes, Rose sprained his right ankle during Friday's loss to the Hawks. He's apparently in significant pain, and it seems unlikely Rose will be able to take the court Sunday. With Jeff Teague (ankle) also doubtful, the Timberwolves will seemingly turn to Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless to handle point guard duties.