Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Doubtful Sunday vs. Miami
Rose (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
Despite posting 25 points, nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes, Rose sprained his right ankle during Friday's loss to the Hawks. He's apparently in significant pain, and it seems unlikely Rose will be able to take the court Sunday. With Jeff Teague (ankle) also doubtful, the Timberwolves will seemingly turn to Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless to handle point guard duties.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Tweaks ankle in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: 24 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will start Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Returns to practice•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...