Rose recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals and an assist over 21 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason win over the Warriors.

WIth Jimmy Butler nowhere to be seen, Rose drew the start and shared the backcourt with Jeff Teague. It's unclear as to who will fill the void left by Butler's likely departure, but Rose and Tyus Jones figure to share time in the backcourt with Teague. Jones actually saw 27 minutes on the floor in Saturday's contest, besting Rose's usage by six minutes.