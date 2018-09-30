Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 16 points in preseason opener
Rose recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two steals and an assist over 21 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason win over the Warriors.
WIth Jimmy Butler nowhere to be seen, Rose drew the start and shared the backcourt with Jeff Teague. It's unclear as to who will fill the void left by Butler's likely departure, but Rose and Tyus Jones figure to share time in the backcourt with Teague. Jones actually saw 27 minutes on the floor in Saturday's contest, besting Rose's usage by six minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Temporarily working with starters•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Finalizing deal with Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Shines again in Game Four loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in Game Three victory•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Surprises with bench-leading scoring total in Game 1 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...