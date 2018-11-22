Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 20 off the bench
Rose led Minnesota's bench with 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in a 104-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Rose played 29 minutes in this game, as the return of Jeff Teague has obviously not hurt his value. In fact, Rose has at least 17 points in seven-straight games, as he's shooting north of 50 percent in that span. While this isn't the Rose who won MVP for Chicago, he appears to be back to a fantasy relevant player and a candidate for Sixth Man and Comeback Player of the Year.
