Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 20 points in victory
Rose ended with 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Kings.
Rose provided instant offense off the Timberwolves bench Monday, helping the team come away with an important victory. He offered very little outside of the scoring which is somewhat expected on most nights, however, the points are always nice especially with a number of his teammates struggling from the field. Rose is basically always a chance of missing games due to the team managing his ongoing injuries but when he is active, he is worthy of an active roster spot in many formats.
