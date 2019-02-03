Rose (ankle) is expected play and come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rose is set to make his return following a three-game absence, coach Jerryd Bayless will remain in the starting five considering his impressive play as of late. When coming off the bench, Rose is averaging 17.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds this season.