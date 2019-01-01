Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expected to remain out Wednesday
Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Rose sat out both games of the Wolves' recent Sunday/Monday back-to-back, and his sprained right ankle is expected to keep him out of another contest Wednesday night. The Wolves may get Jeff Teague (ankle) back, however, which would help ease the burden on Tyus Jones, who's played big minutes in each of the last two games.
