Rose (ankle) said he will play Monday against the Clippers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rose has played in just one of the past seven games due to an ankle injury, but he's slated to return Monday after putting in a full practice Sunday with no issues. Seeing as the veteran guard has dealt with ankle issues multiple times this season, the Timberwolves may look to ease him back into action with a minutes restriction.