Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Monday
Rose (ankle) said he will play Monday against the Clippers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rose has played in just one of the past seven games due to an ankle injury, but he's slated to return Monday after putting in a full practice Sunday with no issues. Seeing as the veteran guard has dealt with ankle issues multiple times this season, the Timberwolves may look to ease him back into action with a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Probable vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Strong effort off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...