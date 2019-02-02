Rose (ankle) expects to return Saturday versus the the Nuggets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rose has missed three straight games while nursing an ankle injury, but will "give it a go," Saturday. It remains to be seen if the Timberwolves will exercise caution with his minutes in order to avoid aggravating the injury, but lack of depth at point guard could force him to see a relatively healthy workload right away. Jerryd Bayless has filled in admirably while Rose, Jeff Teague (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) have been sidelined, but should see his minutes reduced with Rose's return.