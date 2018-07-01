Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Finalizing deal with Minnesota
Rose and the Timberwolves are finalizing a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rose's career has slowly spiraled over the last few seasons and he was mostly an afterthought in 2017-18, appearing in just 25 total games between Cleveland and Minnesota. Rose averaged only 5.8 points and 1.2 assists in nine games for the Wolves, but he obviously has a long-standing relationship with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who appears content to give him another try as the team's No. 3 point guard.
