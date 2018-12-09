Rose finished with 18 points (9-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Portland.

Rose moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing the injured Robert Covington (knee). As he has done all season, Rose was excellent filling in despite some poor shooting. He led all players with nine assists as well as racking up a combined four defensive stats. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Rose deserves a roster spot in all formats.