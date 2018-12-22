Rose (ankle) will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Rose didn't return for the second half of Friday's game against the Spurs due to left ankle soreness. He "walked through stuff" during Saturday's afternoon practice. Jeff Teague (ankle) has already been ruled out. If Rose misses Sunday's tilt as well, Tyus Jones would presumably see the bulk of the minutes at point guard.