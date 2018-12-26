Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Game-time call Wednesday
Rose (ankle) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. That said, Rose himself said he expects to play.
Rose sat out Sunday's game against the Thunder after injuring his ankle Friday against the Spurs. He's seemingly made some progress, but we won't know until closer to tipoff if the point guard will suit up against Chicago.
