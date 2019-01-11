Rose (ankle) participated in shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Friday's game against Dallas has been the target date for Rose for a while now, but it appears he's still going through some complications with the ankle after being downgraded from active to questionable for the contest. Look for an update on Rose to come very close to tip-off after he goes through his initial pregame workout.