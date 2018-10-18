Rose scored eight points with four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio. He was just 3-of-12 from the floor.

Rose struggled to get anything going with his shot, but it's hard to ignore the 31 minutes he got off the bench. He looks set to have a sizeable role off the bench as head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to have more confidence in Rose after he joined the T-Wolves late last season. And Rose could move into the starting lineup if the T-Wolves eventually trade Jimmy Butler.