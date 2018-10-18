Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Gets 31 minutes in season opener
Rose scored eight points with four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio. He was just 3-of-12 from the floor.
Rose struggled to get anything going with his shot, but it's hard to ignore the 31 minutes he got off the bench. He looks set to have a sizeable role off the bench as head coach Tom Thibodeau continues to have more confidence in Rose after he joined the T-Wolves late last season. And Rose could move into the starting lineup if the T-Wolves eventually trade Jimmy Butler.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 16 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: In starting lineup•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starts Next to Teague on Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 16 points in preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Saturday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...