Rose provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes during a 116-111 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.

Rose received slightly more minutes than he did in his debut with the team, but wasn't able to muster up much at all. It doesn't look like he is going to have a significant role on the team, at least for now. Across two games with the Timberwolves, he's gone 1-of-7 from the field for two points.