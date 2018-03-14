Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Goes scoreless off bench Tuesday
Rose provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes during a 116-111 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
Rose received slightly more minutes than he did in his debut with the team, but wasn't able to muster up much at all. It doesn't look like he is going to have a significant role on the team, at least for now. Across two games with the Timberwolves, he's gone 1-of-7 from the field for two points.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...