Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Held out of Sunday's tilt
Rose (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Rose has been nursing the ankle issue for several days, but it seems like he's closing in on a return. There's a chance that he'll be ready for Wednesday's game against Memphis, but no official word has been released yet.
