Rose scored 25 points with three assists and made both three-point attempts in 29 minutes in Friday's win over Brooklyn.

Rose has improved his three-point shot as he's shooting 47.6 percent from three-point range this season, compared to a previous career-high of 34 percent. He's been hot lately from deep, shooting 57.6 percent from three-point range in his last seven games.

