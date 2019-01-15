Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: In line to play Tuesday
Rose (ankle) said he expects to play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose was sidelined for Saturday's outing with the Pelicans due to a lingering right ankle injury, but it looks like the one day off was all the point guard needed. Look for Rose to assume his regular role off the bench Tuesday once officially cleared.
