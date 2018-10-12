Rose will draw the start at shooting guard for Friday's exhibition game versus the Bucks.

Rose rested in the Timberwolves' previous game, but will get the start Friday. Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Jimmy Butler (coach's decision) are sidelined, which means he could see a relatively heavy workload. He is expected to back up the aforementioned players once the season starts, but it remains unclear what Butler's status with the team currently is. Rose would benefit from his absence, but plan for him to take on a reserve role once the season commences.