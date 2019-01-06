Rose (ankle) will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Lakers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It will be the fifth consecutive game that Rose will miss, as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle which he suffered against the Hawks back on Dec. 28. Its reported that Rose is likely to return soon however, and it may even be Tuesday against the Thunder. With Jeff Teague back and Rose still sidelined, Tyus Jones will presumably serve as the lead back-up at point guard Sunday against the Lakers.