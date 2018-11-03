Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Injures ankle
Rose will not return to Friday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left ankle, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rose, coming off a career-high 50 point game, played just five minutes before exiting Friday. He hit his only three point attempt and added two assists. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update on his status once the Timberwolves provide more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Returns to reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will draw the start Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Hands out seven assists Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Dazxles off the bench with 28 pointa•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Gets 31 minutes in season opener•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times