Rose will not return to Friday's game against the Warriors due to a sore left ankle, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rose, coming off a career-high 50 point game, played just five minutes before exiting Friday. He hit his only three point attempt and added two assists. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update on his status once the Timberwolves provide more clarity on the situation.

