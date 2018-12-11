Rose supplied 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Rose led the second unit in scoring while checking in behind only Karl-Anthony Towns in that category on for the T-Wolves on the night. The veteran point guard continues to enjoy a robust role on the second unit, and he's now hit double digits in the scoring column in 14 of his last 15 games. Factoring in Monday's production, Rose sports his best scoring average (18.4 points per game) since the 2011-12 season, while his 48.8 percent shooting (including a career-high 47.6 percent from three-point range) is just a tenth of a point shy of equaling his high-water mark in that category.