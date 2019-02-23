Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Leads team in scoring
Rose totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the Timberwolves' win over the Knicks on Friday.
Rose came off the bench again, but he still led his team in scoring in Friday's win. Minnesota seems to be taking it easy with Rose, who has missed six of his last nine games due to an ankle injury. Rose has experienced a career revival with the Timberwolves this season, averaging his most points (18.2) since 2011 and his most efficient shooting percentage (47.7) since 2009, making him a great fantasy option at guard if he can stay healthy.
